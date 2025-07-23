Csenge Advisory Group Sells 397 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

