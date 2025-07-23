Csenge Advisory Group Sells 405 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 209.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

