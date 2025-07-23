Csenge Advisory Group Sells 552 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ STLD opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average is $127.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

