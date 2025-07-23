Csenge Advisory Group Sells 85 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5%

AMP stock opened at $537.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.30 and a 200-day moving average of $511.23.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

