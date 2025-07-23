Csenge Advisory Group Sells 90 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,329,000 after buying an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,855,000 after buying an additional 728,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,590,000 after buying an additional 595,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
NYSE:SHW opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.94.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
