Csenge Advisory Group Takes $148,000 Position in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,607,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,744,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,440,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,382,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ericsson from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Ericsson has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Ericsson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

