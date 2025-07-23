Csenge Advisory Group Takes $252,000 Position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,185,000 after purchasing an additional 473,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,179 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,053,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $2.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio is 78.27%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

