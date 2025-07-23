Csenge Advisory Group Takes $99,000 Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,281. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,670.40. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.40. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

