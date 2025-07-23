Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $117.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.