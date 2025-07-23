Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $4,304,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRS opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other Leonardo DRS news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. This represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

