Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,397,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,110,000 after buying an additional 1,447,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 113,917 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 550,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,974,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBCA opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

