Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $16,109,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $5,836,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000.

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

