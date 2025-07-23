Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.