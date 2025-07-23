Cwm LLC Has $772,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 327.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,126,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after buying an additional 387,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

