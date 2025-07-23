Cwm LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 83.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $331,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

