Cwm LLC Sells 5,778 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

