Cwm LLC Sells 6,655 Shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Vestis by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Vestis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Vestis by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 912,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 152,105 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO William J. Seward bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 377,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $2,222,161.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,380,501 shares in the company, valued at $108,261,150.89. The trade was a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 880,675 shares of company stock worth $5,271,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $816.38 million, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. Vestis Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.81 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Vestis in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

