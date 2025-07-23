Cwm LLC Sells 793 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHC opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.55. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $138.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

