DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBRG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.7%

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,087,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

