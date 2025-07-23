Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

