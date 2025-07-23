Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.73.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

