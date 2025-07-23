DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 237,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 314,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 4.96.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.
