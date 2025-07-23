Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 9,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 946% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.