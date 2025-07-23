Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 13,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total transaction of C$103,220.00.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

TSE KEL opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.69. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. Raymond James Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.