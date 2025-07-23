Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 243.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $189.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.12. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

