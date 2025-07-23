Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 2,998,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,589,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Drone Delivery Canada
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 7.1%
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Drone Delivery Canada
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.