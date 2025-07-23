Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 2,998,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,589,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

