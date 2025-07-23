Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dropbox by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dropbox by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Dropbox by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $157,694.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,522.78. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $283,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 492,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,849,253.60. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,130 in the last three months. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

