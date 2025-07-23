Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,379,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after acquiring an additional 566,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,408,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,384,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

In related news, CEO John Cox acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $911,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,250.69. This represents a 70.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

