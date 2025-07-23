Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.40 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.69.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

