Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enovix were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enovix alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after buying an additional 2,063,631 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,658,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 1,250,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Enovix Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Enovix Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Enovix declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.