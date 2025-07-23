Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,771 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,226.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

XSVM opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $587.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

