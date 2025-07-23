Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,936 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

