Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,229 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 91.78%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Articles

