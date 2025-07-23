Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,926 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 35,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $133.05. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $236.48.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.37.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

