Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 66,545 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.94% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 143,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1,801.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of GJAN opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $388.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.
