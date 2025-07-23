Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,317 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $615.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

