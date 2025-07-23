Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,472 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,495,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSI opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

