Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.30. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $172.89.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,518.73. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $194,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,768,042.18. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

