Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 447,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Corporation has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $65.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 94.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

