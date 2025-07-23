Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Ambev by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,639,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862,672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ambev by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambev by 46.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ambev by 13.3% in the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 4,058,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 475,419 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

