Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.