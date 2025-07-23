Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDS stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $63.62.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.