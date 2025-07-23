Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $160.03 and a 12 month high of $231.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.3786 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

