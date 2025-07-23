Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,934 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $75.12.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

