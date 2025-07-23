Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oceaneering International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Oceaneering International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

