Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,027 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 19,069.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 169,906 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plexus by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Plexus by 1,875.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130,506 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

PLXS opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $84,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,931.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

