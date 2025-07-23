Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE BG opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.