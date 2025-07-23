Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 653.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 426.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $202,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,693.32. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,396,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,899,600.83. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 151,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

