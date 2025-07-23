Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 103,436 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 54.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 132.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,519,000 after buying an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 1.0%

YOU opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,835.22. This trade represents a 60.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,964 shares of company stock worth $24,388,299 over the last 90 days. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.