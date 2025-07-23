Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,626 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

